Analysts Set Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) PT at $10.00

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

OTIC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

OTIC stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.17.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Otonomy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.