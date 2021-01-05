Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $95.17

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $3,637,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,870 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $102.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $114.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

