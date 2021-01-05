LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $99.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Compass Point raised their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 130,480 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in LPL Financial by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $103.34 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

