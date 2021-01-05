Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a current ratio of 18.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $534,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,494,628.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,486 shares of company stock worth $3,599,940. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $530,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

