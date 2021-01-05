Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.91

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and traded as low as $24.34. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 600 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

