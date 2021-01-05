Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) (LON:AEP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $590.30

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) (LON:AEP) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $590.30 and traded as low as $582.00. Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) shares last traded at $588.00, with a volume of 3,542 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £235.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 590.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 521.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber products.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.