Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.05

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $10.01. Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 83,377 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61.

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

