Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.95. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 351,288 shares changing hands.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 66,650.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 700.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter worth $123,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

