PAE (NYSE:PAE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PAE (NYSE:PAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Get PAE alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PAE in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of PAE opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. PAE has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.64 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. PAE comprises approximately 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.