Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Potbelly stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Potbelly by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

