Zacks Investment Research Lowers OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) to Sell

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered OpGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 532.22% and a negative return on equity of 181.57%. On average, analysts expect that OpGen will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

