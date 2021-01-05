Moderna (MRNA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA):

12/21/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $157.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

12/15/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

12/11/2020 – Moderna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2020 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moderna reported mixed third-quarter results wherein earnings missed estimates while revenues beat the same. The company’s coronavirus vaccine candidate achieved 94.1% efficacy rate in primary analysis and an EUA is anticipated by year-end. It is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Moderna's sole dependence on partners for revenues is a concern. Early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company.”

12/3/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $150.00.

12/1/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $88.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/25/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $107.00 to $139.00.

11/24/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moderna reported mixed third-quarter results wherein earnings missed estimates while revenues beat the same. The company’s coronavirus vaccine candidate achieved 94.5% efficacy rate in first interim analysis. It is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry so far this year. However, Moderna's sole dependence on partners for revenues is a concern. Early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company.”

11/17/2020 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $136.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $108.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $93.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 1.84. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $178.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,375,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,634,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,497,140.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 541,341 shares of company stock worth $57,015,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $304,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 60.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $33,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

