$1.16 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack in the Box to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $97.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after purchasing an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

