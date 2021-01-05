Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT at $98.13

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $7,717,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of -1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

