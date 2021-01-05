Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $9.48 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.48.

GNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,980 shares of company stock worth $891,575. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

