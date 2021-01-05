C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

AI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.89.

AI opened at $120.01 on Monday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in C3.ai by 938.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 98,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000.

