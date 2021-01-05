C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
AI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an underweight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.89.
AI opened at $120.01 on Monday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.
C3.ai Company Profile
