Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.42

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and traded as high as $6.72. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 22,695 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.75 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

