NeuLion, Inc. (NLN.TO) (TSE:NLN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

NeuLion, Inc. (NLN.TO) (TSE:NLN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.11. NeuLion, Inc. (NLN.TO) shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 3,382,379 shares traded.

About NeuLion, Inc. (NLN.TO) (TSE:NLN)

NeuLion, Inc provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content.

