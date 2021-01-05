Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.93 to $13.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $16.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.21.

Shares of DE opened at $267.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.15 and a 200 day moving average of $217.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $273.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

