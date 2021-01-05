Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,407 shares of company stock worth $5,346,727. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

