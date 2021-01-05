Analysts Set Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target at $60.71

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

A number of research firms have commented on DLMAF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Dollarama stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. Dollarama has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $42.96.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

