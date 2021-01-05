Brokerages Set Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Target Price at $12.83

Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 30.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $375.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

