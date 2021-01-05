Park National Corp OH Sells 295 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in QUALCOMM by 70.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

