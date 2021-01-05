American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.35. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.