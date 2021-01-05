JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $150.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $150.00 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.68.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 241,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Further Reading: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.