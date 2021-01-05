JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $150.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $150.00 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.68.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 241,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

