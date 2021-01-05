BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTGOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.83 on Friday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

