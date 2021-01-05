BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get BT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.83 on Friday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.