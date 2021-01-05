Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SZGPY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.06. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.