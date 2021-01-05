Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays cut Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

OTCMKTS:KKPNY opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.