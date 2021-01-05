Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Price Target at C$11.31

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on TA. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total value of C$583,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,349 shares in the company, valued at C$761,987.34. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 in the last quarter.

TA stock opened at C$9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.34. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of C$5.32 and a twelve month high of C$11.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s payout ratio is -45.03%.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.