Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DENN. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $849,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Denny’s by 14.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 57.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 39,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENN opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.