BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.08

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and traded as high as $12.11. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 583,626 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 56.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 365,896 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,593,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 106,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 120.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 74.2% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 77,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $333,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.