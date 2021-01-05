RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $594.89

RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) (LON:RWS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $594.89 and traded as low as $535.00. RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L) shares last traded at $541.00, with a volume of 319,592 shares.

The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 555.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 594.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.31%. RWS Holdings plc (RWS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

