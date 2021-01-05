Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.06

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.06 and traded as low as $40.90. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) shares last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 142,118 shares trading hands.

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Get Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.06. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$916.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$958.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.