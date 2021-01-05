Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 23,595 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Get Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) alerts:

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.