Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.77

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.77 and traded as low as $4.75. Park City Group shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 40,889 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 3.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park City Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Park City Group by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Park City Group by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 29.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

