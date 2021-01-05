Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $744.75

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $744.75 and traded as low as $717.00. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) shares last traded at $720.50, with a volume of 329,040 shares.

LRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 846.67 ($11.06).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 725.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 744.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

