AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. BidaskClub upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $134.00 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.99.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

