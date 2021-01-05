PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of PUBM opened at $27.79 on Monday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,504,820.00. Insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500 in the last ninety days.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

