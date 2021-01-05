The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.47

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $8.74. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 11,530 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 699,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in The GDL Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 998,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 63,317 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in The GDL Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,766,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter.

About The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

