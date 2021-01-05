Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.81

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $10.96. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 263,396 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Get Invesco DB Energy Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,581,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 56.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.