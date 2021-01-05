Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.31

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.31 and traded as high as $49.46. Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) shares last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 72,053 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cormark raised their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.31.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$134.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.8950452 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.