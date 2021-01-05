Boltwood Capital Management Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after buying an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after buying an additional 585,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -654.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $99.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

In related news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

