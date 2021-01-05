Stephen Burns Sells 175,759 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) (LON:BOWL) insider Stephen Burns sold 175,759 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £356,790.77 ($466,149.43).

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 197.92 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.63. The stock has a market cap of £311.72 million and a P/E ratio of 223.33. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 317 ($4.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.00.

About Hollywood Bowl Group plc (BOWL.L)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

