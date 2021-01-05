Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 124,261 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. The company has a market cap of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

