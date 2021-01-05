(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.96

Shares of (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.96 and traded as high as $35.97. (RDS.A) shares last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 3,789,069 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDS.A. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded (RDS.A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on (RDS.A) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. (RDS.A) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(RDS.A) Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

