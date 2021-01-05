Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.04

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.04 and traded as high as $17.95. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 220,054 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 56.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

