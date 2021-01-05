China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.69

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $6.20. China Automotive Systems shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 341,882 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Greenridge Global cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $190.05 million, a PE ratio of 616.00 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

