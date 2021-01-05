Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.05

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.05 and traded as high as $72.09. Magna International shares last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 1,621,697 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.68.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 207.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.
Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
