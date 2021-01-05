Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.05

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.05 and traded as high as $72.09. Magna International shares last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 1,621,697 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.68.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 207.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

