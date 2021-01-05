Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.41

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.54. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 98,935 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

